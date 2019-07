FILE – This May 1, 2019 file photo shows Joe Jonas, from left, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. The brothers have signed a deal with Macmillan to publish their memoir. The book will delve into the band’s formation, rise to stardom, breakup in […]

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The famous American Pop band “The Jonas Brothers” are coming to the Bryce Jordan Center in State College on Wednesday, September 4 at 7:30 p.m.

They’re coming to our area as part of their national tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 14.