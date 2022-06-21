JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is set to present at the lower hangar of Nulton Aviation at the Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport.

On June 26 at 7:30 p.m. the JSO will be joined by performers Mary Jo Swank and Matt Otis will be making his solo debut with the orchestra.

Audience members will be seated outdoors on the apron of the hangar on the tarmac. Those with JSO season tickets will have access to seating under a tent. Parking for the concert will be offsite at Richard’s Home Depot and Lowe’s, and buses sponsored by Mcllwain Charters will shuttle the public to and from the concert site starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available on the symphony’s website or by calling the box office and are offered at $30, $15, and $5 for students. Within each section, tickets are general admission. The concert is outdoors and will be held rain or shine.

Music Director James Blachly says, “We want to highlight the new energy of this region, and of course, we want to put on a great party, and this has been a years-long partnership with Nulton Aviation and so many others to make this dream a reality.”

In celebration of this performance, the JSO and their partners are offering lots of opportunities to enhance the event for the public. The concert area will open at 6:00 p.m. Local talent Sam Coco will entertain attendees until 7:15. Snacks, sodas, iced tea, and water will be available for purchase. There will also be aviation-themed toys and other activities that the public can partake in.

Ross Russo, a JSO supporter and aviator, is donating a jet flight over Johnstown to the raffle at the concert. The public will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets. Another unique raffle opportunity that guests will have the chance to win is a state-of-the-art flight simulation with James Blachly.