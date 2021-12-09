The Grand Halle returning to Broad Street in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) – After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Grand Halle on Broad Street is is bring back their holiday service on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7 p.m.

The event takes place at The Grand Halle on 306 Broad Street, with tickets currently available at grandhalle.com or by calling the box office at 814-254-4033. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, and $10 for students.

The lessons and carols service will bring local community members together to read passages from scripture and holiday carols. The event will include Emily Roy, an organist, live on the Adam Stein pipe organ, a choral work by The Greater Johnstown Community Chorus, and a hand-bell performance by The Glory Ringers.

Additionally, a reading of the nine lessons – scriptural passages foretelling the coming of Messiah will be read by members of the greater Johnstown community.

“The service of lessons and carols is a beautiful way to celebrate the holiday with our community,” Kim Rauch, board chair of The Steeples Project said. “I recommend bringing friends and family to the restored and decorated Grand Halle for an evening that will lift your hearts in the true spirit of Christmas.”