The GIANT Company donates over $34k to Altoona Area School District

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Through the Feeding School Kids program headed by The Giant Company, over $3.3 million has been raised to fight childhood hunger across the commonwealth in local public school districts.

The Feeding School Kids initiative gives local school food programs funds to help build strong and healthy students, according to the company’s press release.

“Research consistently shows the connection between good nutrition and the ability to learn and school food programs are critical to ensuring that many children receive regular meals,” Jessica Groves, manager of social impact for The GIANT Company said, in a press release.

From Jan. 4 through Feb. 28, customers at GIANT, MARTIN’S and GIANT Heirloom Market stores were asked to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar to support the program. The GIANT Company matched the first $1.5 million donated by shoppers.

The Altoona Area School District landed in the top 15 school districts receiving funds, getting $34,749 from the program.

Funds were awarded based on need, as determined by the number of children in each district who receives free or reduced meals.