The GIANT Company announces plans for new store in Benner Township

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT Company Friday announced plans for a new store in Benner Township.

The new, ground-up 50,000 square foot store will be built in a new shopping center located on the northwest corner of Paradise Road and Benner Pike. This will be the first store in Benner Township for the company.

“The GIANT Company has been a proud member of the State College community for more than 30 years and we are excited to now extend our offerings to Benner Township,” said Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company. “We remain committed to and investing in our stores, our people and our communities through both new and refreshed stores, meal solutions, enhanced online and delivery options and more for families to have the time to connect with one another. We look forward to serving the grocery needs of Benner Township and the greater Bellefonte community.”

Construction on the new GIANT is scheduled to begin in 2022, pending township approvals, and the new store is anticipated to open in 2023. The new store is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the local community.

The new store will feature GIANT’S signature fresh departments, in addition to a Beer & Wine Eatery, and GIANT Direct grocery pickup. Additional details about the store will be released at a later date.

The GIANT Company currently operates two stores in Centre County, employing more than 370 team members.