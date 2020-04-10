The GIANT Company announces $250,000 emergency grant program to support small businesses

CARLISLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The GIANT company announced a $250,000 emergency grant program on Firday morningin partnership with Team Pennsylvania.

The grant program is to support small businesses in Pennsylvania’s food supply chain that are impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications are now being accepted online through April 24 from any small business involved in growing, making or processing food within the Commonwealth.

The GIANT Company and Team Pennsylvania worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Economic and Community Development, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the Pennsylvania Chamber, and Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association to develop the program.

“As Pennsylvania’s second-largest private employer and as a company that has been able to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic, The GIANT Company has a responsibility to help mitigate the economic impact in the Commonwealth. From family farms to local food artisans and manufacturers throughout the rest of the supply chain, small businesses are hurting, and livelihoods are at risk. These men and women are instrumental in feeding Pennsylvanians, and we want to do our part to help them in their time of need.” Nicholas Bertram, president, The GIANT Company

For additional information on criteria and to apply for an emergency grant from The GIANT Company online, you can click here.

The GIANT Company states that recipients will be notified in early May.