The future of ‘telemedicine’ topic of discussion at local university

LORETTO, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Healthcare professionals met at St. Francis University on Monday to discuss the future of rural health innovations through telemedicine.

Congressman GT Thompson was also there as representatives from Highmark and UPMC explained how many patients can now skype with their primary care providers at any time.

This advancement mainly helps those in places where the nearest doctor or emergency room is far away.

“What it’s doing in the healthcare landscape s helping folks become better consumers of care and changing that culture, so that medical spend can be driven down and not increasing, so it’s just paving the way for that,” Kristin Hasley from UPMC Health System said.

Telemedicine is expected to be available for multiple specialties and disciplines in the near future.