STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans for another high-rise student housing project in State College are being submitted, but a potential amendment could be curbing future projects in the downtown area as soon as September.

A bonus in the borough currently allows high-rise residential buildings that are not owner-occupied to be built in specific portions of the downtown area.

“It coincided with, I’d say, a national wave of student housing development,” Planning Director Ed LeClear said. “Roughly 4500 new bedrooms have come into the borough in the downtown, really starting in 2016.”

The increase in housing didn’t follow a major uptick in students.

“It’s been relatively stable,” LeClear said. “So that really starts the bigger question, “ Well, how are you absorbing those 4500 new beds?”

LeClear said Landmark Properties plans to construct a new 12-story building, with 10 taken up by student housing. If the Borough Council decides to eliminate the high-rise bonus, it may be the last.

“You’ll still be able to build a Fraser Centre in current zoning,” LeClear said. “But if the change goes through with council in September, then you won’t be able to build another Maxxen or another Standard or Metropolitan or one of those projects.”

New housing in the area would not be out of the question altogether.

“We are looking at a comprehensive revision and I think that there will be an attempt to try to find a way to maybe have still some moderate development, but probably not to the height and the density that we’ve been seeing over the last five or six years,” LeClear said.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Borough Council plans to discuss the possible amendment on Monday, Sept. 12.