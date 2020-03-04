The future is uncertain for a historic building in downtown Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The historic Conrad building in downtown Johnstown has an uncertain future after wind knocked bricks to the street last week.

“You can see the structure, it’s slowly falling apart itself. It’s a hazard they got it fenced off down there,” says city council member Ricky Britt. “We don’t want to send anyone up there, it’s a hazard. They could fall through the roof and get killed or what not.

As WTAJ reported in 2017, Saint Francis and the Cambria Rowe Business College had plans for the building, however, both fell through.

With demolition potentially costing a couple hundred thousand dollars, the city isn’t sure of what to do.

“We got people trying to find the money or the sources to tear it down or whatever we can do with it,” says Britt. “You just don’t go around look in your back pocket and find that kind of money.”

One resident who preferred not to be named, say it’s a hazard.

“It’s dangerous, bricks fall from there once in a while and that’s why they have that side of the bridge closed down. You can’t walk on that side of the bridge.”

He says the closures inhibit accessibility through parts of the city.

“You gotta cross the street on the other side to get on the other side of the bridge just to get to this area or Sheetz.

Britt assures the public they are doing everything they can.

“They’re doing their job, they’re trying to get on it. I’m sure as soon as possible when they find it they’ll do something with it.”

Another resident said, “the building is old, it’s falling down and needs to be torn down.”