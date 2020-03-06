The Fish Fry Season is Underway! Morgan checks out Our Lady of Lourdes

Every Friday during the Lent season is for fish fries! Our Morgan Koziar checked out the local fish fry at Our Lady of Lourdes in Altoona. Morgan spoke with the Parrish secretary, Charlotte Sommers who coordinates the fish fry every week. Charlotte says just last Friday the kitchen served 775 meals. The facility hand cuts their fries by hand, and many of the dishes are handmade. Over 200 potatoes are cut to feed the crowds. Cutting the potatoes is pretty laborious which is why Charlotte puts the muscular men to work because they can crank out more fries quicker.

Customers can enjoy baked or fried fish, mac n’ cheese, fresh cut fries, stewed tomatoes, cole slaw, apple sauce, dessert and a drink for 10.50 for adults and 7.50 for kids. The meals are available for take-out or dine in. Take-out begins at 3:30 p.m. and the dine in begins at 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Lourdes is located at 2716 Broad Ave in Altoona.