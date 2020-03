HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Dream restaurant had to close their doors for the day due to a hot water issue.

The owner tells WTAJ that it’s a minor issue and they’re taking today, Wednesday, to fix it.

The restaurant will be back open for its normal hours Thursday morning, March 5, at 8 a.m.

The Dream, located at 1500 Allegheny St, Hollidaysburg, can be visited online at www.thedreamrestaurant.com