BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Civil Air Patrol, Keystone County Composite Squadron, in Duncansville is holding an event in hopes of gaining new members.

On May 11, the open house begins at 7:30 p.m. at The Armory, 518 Municipal Dr. Duncansville, PA 16635.

The Civil Air Patrol is hoping that this open house will encourage visitors to become members, and in doing so, learn how to fly.