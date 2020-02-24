WINDBER, SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine is adding more departments and jobs.

The research institute manages the collection, processing, storage and distribution of cancer cells, tissue cells and more for their research. They do it all.

“We are doing informatics infrastructure, we are having a molecular lab as well, we are having bioinformatics and translation research,” says Hai Hu, Chief Scientific Officer.

For an institute with around 30 people, Hu says it’s unlike most research centers.

“Having all of them together in one small organization like ours we think is very unique.”

Now they’re adding two new departments in molecular and bioinformatics, equating to about a dozen jobs.

Hu says they love local candidates.

“A lot of the local talents are capable of doing the work here so when we interview them, they pop out as top candidates and we hire them.”

“A lot of people in Windber don’t realize the gem that is found in this institute because we are known more nationally than we are locally,” says Kelli Ruiz, Director of Research Operations.

“We develop the informatics infrastructure to support operations not only here, but other collaborating organizations like the Department of Defense. We have all of the date altogether and we share the data mostly with the collaborators and once we publish the data and publish the results, we share it with the public,” says Hu.

The research institute is looking to hire immediately and more information about the jobs can be found by on their website by clicking here.