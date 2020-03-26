The Cambria County Prison is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Prison is taking steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The prison is currently housing 321 inmates and has cut off all visitors except staff and legal counsel.

It is also limiting the transfer of prisoners and has put in 24-hour cleaning crews.

“Once a case enters the facility and becomes present in the facility, the probability of it spreading, in my opinion, is very high because of the close quarters that the inmates live in. That puts both the inmate population and my employees the staff at risk,” says Warden Christian Smith.

The prison used to have 20 to 50 inmates a day leave for hearings, now the majority of those hearings are done via video call.