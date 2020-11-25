The Arboretum at Penn State honored by the American Planning Association

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Arboretum at Penn State was named one of three great places in Pennsylvania for 2020.

The state chapter of the American Planning Association says these great places must have a sustainable vision for the future and serve as a model for other communities.

The Arboretum opened in 2009 and is currently expanding to include two new sections. This will increase its size by 60%.

Arboretum director, Kim Steiner, says the biggest honor was just being nominated by someone in the community.



“It pleases you when people in the community… people you think of as being served by the arboretum… who you may not even know… come forward and say, look, we’d like to recognize you for what you do,” says Steiner.

The other two great places recognized include Allegheny Commons Park Northeast Fountain in Pittsburgh and Riverfront Park in Harrisburg.