The American Red Cross Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

Huntingdon County, PA - Rose Cottage Cat Sanctuary Inc. is the animal rescue where more than 60 cats had to be rescued from. "The living condition and the physical condition that those cats were in is almost more than your heart could take." (Sandee Warsing/ President of Board of Directors )

Sandee Warsing with the Huntingdon County Humane Society says they were found in extremely unsafe conditions -- living in their own fecies, with barely any food and no clean water.