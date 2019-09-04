The American Red Cross Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts

When disaster strikes, there are many organizations that give back to support victims of a natural disaster or crisis. One of those organizations is the American Red Cross they are currently deploying local volunteers to areas impacted by Hurricane Dorian. There are many ways that you can give back and help the American Red Cross support their mission. The American Red Cross is looking for volunteers, monetary donations, and blood donors to help keep their programs up and running. Our Morgan Koziar was live at the American Red Cross in Johnstown speaking with the Executive Director, Ken Geary, and Autumn Moore, the District Manager of Donor Recruitment about the work that the American Red Cross does for victims of disaster, and ways that you can give back. You can find more information about the American Red Cross by visiting their website redcross.org or calling 1-800-red-cross (733-2767).