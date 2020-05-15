The 4th annual Hero Hike has a new look this year

EBENSBURG, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 4th annual Hero Hike on the Ghost Town Trail in Cambria County is taking on a new look this year.

Because of COVID-19, the hike will now run from May 16 to Memorial Day on May 25 to spread out hikers.

The hike aims to honor veterans and those currently serving.

Donations for the hike go to the Veteran Community Initiatives and because the hike is different this year, organizers are asking for your help.

“We’re going to have signs posted at each trailhead and the halfway point. We ask folks if they could to snap a photo of themselves out on the trail with one of those signs and use the hashtag hero hike so that we can digitally and virtually share this time together,” says Josh Hauser, Community Operations Director for the Veteran Community Initiatives.

More information on how to donate can be found on their website by clicking here.