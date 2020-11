FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Thanksgiving meals will be handed out to those in need the day before the holiday in Altoona.

The Nehemiah Project, a nonprofit organization, will serve up to 600 hot meals of turkey and the trimmings from 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 25, at The Wright Place for Kids, 1809 11th St., Altoona

Volunteers will give the meals to residents in need who drive their vehicles to the distribution area under the carport ramp at the facility.