Thanksgiving drive-thru distribution set for Tuesday in State College

Volunteers prepare individual Thanksgiving meals for seniors in Hawthorne, N.J., on Nov. 3, 2020. With a fall surge of coronavirus infections gripping the U.S., many Americans are forgoing tradition and getting creative with celebrations. (AP Photo/Kathy Young)

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Food Bank is teaming up with the State College Area School District and the Central PA Food Bank to hold a no-contact Thanksgiving distribution drive-thru.

The “Thanksgiving for Centre County” distribution takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the SCASD Delta Program Parking Lot, 653 Westerly Pkwy, State College.

The event is for individuals and families in Centre County who are not current clients of the State College Food Bank, or another county pantry, but could use a little extra help this holiday, Allayn Beck, State College Food Bank Executive Director said in a release.

Each household will receive a turkey, a box of nonperishable holiday food, fresh milk, and eggs.

