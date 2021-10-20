Texas Roadhouse to hold hiring event, help with tuition for employees

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Texas Roadhouse announced a new tuition reimbursement program for team members interested in pursuing a college degree.

As part of National Hiring Day, the company will hold an event on Monday, Oct. 25, at locations in Altoona and State College for both part-time and full-time positions.

Addresses for the two locations can be found below:

Altoona – 1560 Osgood Dr, Altoona, PA 16602

State College – 1885 Waddle Rd, State College, PA 16803

Any team member who works 30 hours or more a week and qualifies for benefits will be eligible to receive $5,250 as an annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university. Employees must maintain a grade point average above “C” to continue eligibility.

In 2020, Texas Roadhouse spent more than $20 million in Covid Pay, Covid relief, and bonuses for employees.

To participate in the hiring day event, register online to reserve an interview time. More information on benefits, testimonials and the working culture at Texas Roadhouse can also be found on their website.