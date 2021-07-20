Texas Hot Dogs celebrating National Hot Dog Month

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — The iconic Texas Hot Dogs is celebrating National Hot Dog Month.

Along with having a basket raffle going this week, they have decorated for the occasion!

The business has been open for over 100 years, and the owner Kate Mortimer said the key to their family’s success is a mix of quality ingredients, a friendly atmosphere, and changing their business plan as times change.

She adds that this job is very rewarding.

“Employees that have been there 26 years, they all become like your family and same with customers, you have your regulars that come in, some daily, some weekly, some every couple weeks and you get to know them by name, I really love that kind of connection with people,” Mortimer said.

National Hot Dog Day is Wednesday, July 21st, so if you’re looking for a dog, Texas Hot Dogs opens at 11.

The two locations you can find them at is 101 58th St Altoona, PA 16602 and in downtown Altoona at 1122 12th Ave Altoona, PA 16601

The family hopes to keep the tradition going and pass down the restaurant for many more generations to come.