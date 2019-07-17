Test drive a car to help a local library

BROCKWAY, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A library is teaming up with a car dealership to raise some money by letting you test drive a car.

Saturday is a Family Fun Day at the Mengle Memorial Library in Brockway.

Murray’s Ford out of DuBois will have cars at the library for anyone to test drive.

For every survey filled out after the ride, the library will get $20 from Murray’s.

“We do a lot of business around here, we like to support our local community, and these kids, they need books to read, new literature at the library, and I think that it’s going to be an excellent cause,” used car sales manager Matt Reed said.

For the kids, there will be Nerf wars throughout the day.

It costs $5 per hour of play. Kids should bring their own Nerf guns and darts.

There will also be a book sale where you can fit as many books into a bag for $1.

“We are making a difference in our community so that children will be raised as readers,” library director Darlene Marshall said. “So when people support the library, we’re benefiting the community.”

The event goes from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.