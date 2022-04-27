CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Since its inception in 2011, the Terraced Streetscape District (TSD) has not developed as envisioned — and elected officials have expressed interest in overcoming its obstacles.

The TSD (Borough of State College – Ferguson Township Boundary) faces obstacles such as pedestrian connectivity, traffic and market demand challenges among property owners, according to a press release. As a result, elected officials and the Planning Departments within Ferguson Township and State College Borough announced plans to overcome the challenges and create a walkable, mixed-use neighborhood that creates a gateway into both municipalities.

Photo via Ferguson Township

Photo via Ferguson Township

The TSD is a mixed-use corridor along West College Avenue (State Route 26) from the boundary of State College Borough (Buckhout Street) to the intersection of Blue Course Drive. It is approximately 45 acres (93 total parcels, and 7 parcels are undeveloped).

This district provides for a mix of commercial and residential redevelopment meant to be promoted at a pedestrian scale. While the rest of the Township saw significant development in the last decade, the TSD saw minimal development since the implementation of the TSD zoning and design standards.

Mackin Engineers & Consultants, along with Ferguson Township, will engage in this rewrite and plan for a series of public meetings in the future for citizen input. Ferguson Township also mentioned it will inform residents of these future opportunities for public engagement.

The Township, working with Mackin, has developed a 5-task approach for how the process will unfold.

Initial review, analysis and project introduction Public process Drafting the code Refining the code Approval process

More information about this rewrite will be relayed to Ferguson residents as well as local stakeholders as the township takes next steps relating to the proposal.

For more information about the project, click here to be directed to the Township of Ferguson’s webpage.