Tennis event to support Ebensburg dog park

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Ebensburg Tennis Center will be holding an event to help support a local park for man’s best friend.

Tails for Tennis is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 22. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ebensburg Rotary Dog Park.

Admission is $10 per person and racquets will be provided to all who attend. Clinics will be offered in three 1 hour sessions for different age groups.

Basket raffles, doggie treats, t-shirts, and a concession stand will be available during the event.