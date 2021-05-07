Tennessee woman charged with selling meth, fentanyl to informant in Breezewood

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tennessee woman is facing charges after selling methamphetamine and fentanyl to a confidential informant in Breezewood.

Amanda Messersmith, 31, sold the drugs on three separate occasions from late February to mid-March according to the State Attorney General’s Office. A total of 4.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine along with .5 grams of fentanyl was sold to the confidential informant for $260.

The confidential informant would reportedly meet Messersmith at motels in Breezewood where they would conduct the sales.

Messersmith now faces charges including delivery of controlled substances, possession with the intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance.