Tenants not only ones feeling COVID-19 money pinch

BLAIR COUNTY, PA. (WTAJ) – With millions of Americans out of a job due to COVID-19, scraping together rent money is becoming harder and harder. However, they’re not the only ones facing a pinch.

“I’ve been holding my breath at the first of every month to see if we’re going to make ends meat with the apartments,” property owner, Dianna Snyder said.

“Luckily for my tenants, most of them are essential workers and are still working,” Snyder said.

In Pennsylvania, there have been 1.7 million new claims of unemployment since the beginning of COVID-19. This is causing belts to tighten and not just for tenants.

“Landlords that are fully invested in this are looking at some serious issues because this is going to destroy their credit. This could destroy them,” Snyder said.

For Snyder, it’s about getting the money to invest right back in.

“The rent that that tenant pays goes right back into those houses. So a tenant who doesn’t make their payment is actually hurting their neighbor because we can’t make repairs or upgrades that tenants deserve,” Snyder said.

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf extended the protections against foreclosures and evictions for another two months, giving those who even have the means to pay, an excuse not to pay.

“I’m worried. If they’re not going to pay, they’re eventually hurting themselves,” Snyder said.

Because at the end of the day….

“Bills are still due, so if they can’t pay their rent, then I can’t keep paying the bills that keep the roofs over their head or keep the repairs maintained,” Snyder said.