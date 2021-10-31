Tenants displaced after Sunday morning fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two tenants were left without a home Sunday morning after nearly a dozen departments responded to a fire in Newry.

The call came in around 8:22 a.m. on the 900 block of Shamrock Lane. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke where the fire began on the second floor and pushed through into the 3rd floor/attic. Crews had to cut into the roof. Duncansville Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Mike Gonsman said the home wasn’t a loss, but the 2nd floor will need to be rebuilt before anyone can live there.

He went on to report there were no injuries to the tenants but one firefighter did get taken to the hospital for an injury sustained while fighting the fire. It took roughly an hour and fifteen minutes to get under control. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The State Police Fire Marshal will be investigating.

Nearly a dozen crews all responded Sunday morning including Duncansville, Roaring Spring, East Freedom, Hollidaysburg, Allegheny Township, Geeseytown, Bellwood and EMS and AMED.