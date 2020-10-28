Ten students quarantined after Greater Johnstown teacher tests positive

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ten students from the Greater Johnstown School District are now in quarantine after a teacher has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, superintendent Amy Arcurio says the district was notified Monday evening and that the teacher had been in quarantine since October 21.

Through contact tracing with the Pennsylvania Department of Health, they were able to identify ten students who may have come in contact with that teacher.

“The procedures for contact tracing have allowed us to remain in session at our high school.

We continue to strongly encourage any employees or students to immediately seek the support

of school officials as well as their healthcare providers when they are concerned about

symptoms or potential exposure to a positive person,” said Arcurio.