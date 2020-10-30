Teens with BB gun cause police cruiser crash in Altoona

by: WTAJ Staff

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police say three teenage boys were driving around the city shooting at people with a BB gun designed to look like a Glock 19.

The alleged victim called police Thursday, Oct. 29, just after 5 p.m. to report shots fired so police responded, resulting in the crash of one APD patrol SUV into another vehicle.

The juveniles were located in a Dodge Caravan. They had reportedly thrown the BB gun out of the window and cops found it. The investigation is currently ongoing with charges pending.

