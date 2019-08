ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – It can be hard finding a job. Especially for teens.

The vice president of Manpower staffing services says that young job seekers in Central PA usually find themselves competing. And not just against other teens but against adults who are working multiple jobs for extra income.

If you’re on the search for your first job, you can visit www.mcdonalds.com/careers. They’re looking to hire for 2,000 positions.

That’s within Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.