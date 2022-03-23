BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police have charged two Blair County teens and an Altoona man after they allegedly shot at several people, including children, with “orb shooters” on March 19.

The “orb shooter” described by police is a toy gun filled with Orbeez, gel beads that expand when placed in water.



The following people been charged in the incident:

Malachi Canady, 18 of Duncansville

Lashai Hill, 18, of Altoona

Jonathan Hollen, 26, of Altoona

Canady, Hill, Hollen and an unnamed juvenile are accused of shooting at the children at the Bellwood Community Park. Nine people were shot; several children had welts on their body and one child was hit in the eye, according to police.

Witnesses told police the suspects started shooting from their car, but then got out and shot at them close-range. They said the car then left the parking lot full of children at a high rate of speed. Hollen was identified as the driver of the car.

A witness also told police the men were yelling and screaming profanity at the kids in the park.

Canady, Hill and Hollen each face a laundry list of charges including simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Preliminary hearings are scheduled for April 5.