ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two teens face arson charges for their alleged involvement in an Altoona fire on May 10.

The fire was in a wooded area next to Garfield Park on the 1100 block of 25th Street. A state parole agent who was in the area saw the start of the fire and saw two people leaving the woods Tuesday afternoon. The fire burnt an area approximately the size of a football field, according to the Altoona Police Department.

A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were taken into custody Their names have not been released at this time.

Police said that due to the quick response of the Altoona Fire Department, the fire was controlled before it endangered the park and nearby homes. No injuries were reported.