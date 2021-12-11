Teens charged as adults in Westmont Hilltop School District investigation

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two teenagers are being charged as adults in relation to an investigation of a security breach at the Westmont Hilltop School District.

Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said in a press release that Logan Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township, faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and also a charge of attempt to commit aggravated assault.

Preston Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, faces felony charges of conspiracy to commit terrorism, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit criminal trespass along with a misdemeanor charge of possession of a firearm by a minor.

On Friday, Cambria County Detectives and police served multiple search warrants at the 100 block of Forest Edge Drive, Upper Yoder Township where officials found an AR-15 from Hinebaugh’s residence, according to search warrant.

“Recent events, including this one, must serve as a reminder that we all should remain alert to protect ourselves and those around us,” District Attorney Neugebauer said in a press release. “All threats to the safety of our schools and institutions will be thoroughly and swiftly investigated, and all incidents will be taken seriously. Students are reminded to use Safe2Say, call the police, and/or communicate with a trusted adult when they say or hear something alarming. Safety is everyone’s responsibility, if you see something, say something. thank you to the men and women of law enforcement for being ever vigilant and protecting us, and thank you to our local, state and federal authorities for working seamlessly together.”

Both Pringle and Hinebaugh were taken into custody without incident and are currently lodged in Cambria County Prison awaiting preliminary arraignment. The Cambria County District Attorney’s Office will prosecute the cases.

The investigation is ongoing.