HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police arrested two 14-year-old girls from Florida and a 15-year-old boy from Missouri after crashing a stolen Florida car in Smithfield Township.

PSP Huntingdon report they had crashed the car on Pennsylvania Avenue/William Penn Highway on July 21, just before 8 p.m.

Registration showed the car belongs to a woman in Bradenton, Florida, where both 14-year-old girls are from.

PSP Huntingdon is still investigating.