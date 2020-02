ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) – A fifteen-year-old boy is dead following a shooting in Altoona.

According to the Altoona Police Department, the shooting took place on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Alley.

The victim was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives have started an investigation and are looking for suspects. Anyone who might have witnessed what happened is asked to call police.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest as we get it.