Teenager charged with murder will not be tried as an adult

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teenager accused of taking part in the robbery and killing of 15-year-old Devon Pfirsching in Altoona will be prosecuted as a juvenile, a Blair County judge has decided.

Damien Green, 16, is one of four teenagers charged as an adult with murder and related charges for their roles in the Feb. 25, 2020 murder of Pfirsching in an Altoona alley.

Police contend the teens killed and robbed Pfirsching after luring him to meet them in an alley on Altoona’s East End under the ruse of buying a bag of marijuana.

Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks sent out a statement Wednesday to announce his office received word Green, who is charged with second-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, was decertified as an adult defendant.

Weeks pointed out that in juvenile court, if adjudicated delinquent Green will be released from all supervision no later than when he turns 21 years old.

“The District Attorney’s Office strongly disagrees with the court’s decision and immediately filed, within hours, a notice of appeal to the Superior Court of Pennsylvania challenging the court’s decision,” Weeks said in the statement. “We intend to argue on appeal that the court’s decision today to decertify the defendant was approximately 30 days over the proscribed time limit provided by law and constituted a gross abuse of discretion considering the totality of the evidence.”

Attorney Dan Kiss confirmed his client was the defendant decertified by Blair County President Judge Elizabeth Doyle is his client, 16-year-old Damien Green.

Kiss said they received notice today that Green’s case will be handled by the juvenile court and his client, who was being held in state prison while awaiting trial, is now in a juvenile detention facility.

“It’s a bittersweet ruling for us,” Kiss said. “We’re thankful the court recognizes Mr. Green had a limited role in the incident and that he is able to be rehabilitated through the juvenile system and returned as a productive member of society.”

“We are mindful, however, that a life was needlessly lost due to the principal actors in this incident, which we believe was not Mr. Green,” Kiss said, adding that he has not reviewed or read the appeal filed by the Blair County District Attorney’s Office. “We don’t believe any error of any nature was made by the court and we believe the appellate court will uphold the decision.”

In December, Blair County President Judge Elizabeth Doyle ruled the suspected shooter, 16-year-old Owen Southerland, will be tried as an adult.

Logan Persing, 17, is due to appear in court for the final time in his decertification hearing process on March 18 and the fourth teenager, 17-year-old Omedro T. Davis, who charged in the crime of providing the gun used to kill Pfirsching, withdrew his petition to be tried as a juvenile.