BELLWOOD, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 90 teens from across the country are helping to make a difference in our local communities.

Volunteers from Team Refuge paid their own way to come and work on a variety of community service projects. Leader of the Transformation Church youth group Harry Houck says that they will be focusing on about 35 projects in total, throughout central Pennsylvania.

“They might do wheelchair ramps, painting, cleaning up peoples homes,” Houck said. “And its for the people that are the elderly or the people, the less fortunate who don’t have the funds to do stuff.”

Volunteer Jes Adams is from Ohio and is excited to be able to help serve communities that she had never heard of before.

“Well everybody deserves a second chance and everybody deserves a chance at a good life,” Adams said. Really it’s just helping people. I mean we’re not getting paid to do this. We are all doing this voluntarily cause that’s just what we do.”

The team will be working on these projects for the next four weeks before they head back home for the rest of the summer.