Teen vaccination clinic being held in Jefferson County

FILE – In this Feb. 24, 2021 file photo, a medical worker holds up a vial of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, as the city health department conducts a mass vaccination campaign for Mexicans over age 60, at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. Mexico will begin bottling and packaging the Russian vaccine, Mexico Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Wednesday, April 28, 2021, during a visit to Russia. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A vaccination clinic is being held for teens at the Brookville Area High School in partnership with Means Lauf Super Drug.

The event will take place Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. They will administer the Pfizer vaccine to everyone 12 years old and over, stating there will be enough doses to serve adults as well.

There’s no registration for the clinic, but you are asked to bring your insurance and pharmacy card. Anyone between 12 and 17 should also bring a parent or legal guardian.