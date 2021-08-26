Teen taken to Altoona hospital after rollover crash in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen was taken to UPMC Altoona hospital Tuesday after a rollover crash with his Chevy Caprice in Chest Township.

According to State Police out of Punxsutawney, the 17-year-old was driving on Five Points Road (SR 3014) just after 7:30 a.m. when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. He traveled off the roadway and roughly 200 feet don an embankment before striking a tree and turning over.

The teen was wearing a seatbelt, police noted, but still had suspected major injuries. He was taken to UPMC Altoona by the Hastings Area Ambulance Assoc. and the vehicle was towed from the scene.