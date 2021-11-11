Teen sent to hospital after rollover crash in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Teenager was sent to the hospital after her vehicle crashed into an SUV that had pulled out onto the roadway in Paint Township.

The crash occurred on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7:09 p.m. when a 60-year-old Johnstown man driving a 2000 Dodge Durango backed out of a driveway onto the westbound lane of Clear Shade Drive in front of an oncoming vehicle, according to state police.

A 17-year-old female of Windber who was driving a 2006 Ford Focus reportedly made contact with the Durango striking the right front of the vehicle causing it to spin around. The Focus, carrying two other teenage passengers, continued up a small embankment before rolling over onto its roof.

Northern EMS transported the 17-year-old to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Durango was uninjured but was reportedly issued a traffic violation for limitations on backing.

Everyone involved was using a seatbelt.