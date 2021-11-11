Teen sent to hospital after rollover crash in Somerset County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Teenager was sent to the hospital after her vehicle crashed into an SUV that had pulled out onto the roadway in Paint Township.

The crash occurred on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7:09 p.m. when a 60-year-old Johnstown man driving a 2000 Dodge Durango backed out of a driveway onto the westbound lane of Clear Shade Drive in front of an oncoming vehicle, according to state police.

A 17-year-old female of Windber who was driving a 2006 Ford Focus reportedly made contact with the Durango striking the right front of the vehicle causing it to spin around. The Focus, carrying two other teenage passengers, continued up a small embankment before rolling over onto its roof.

Northern EMS transported the 17-year-old to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. The driver of the Durango was uninjured but was reportedly issued a traffic violation for limitations on backing.

Everyone involved was using a seatbelt.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss