BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 15-year-old boy was rushed to UPMC after police say the brakes on a tractor failed, causing him to crash in Colerain Township.

The crash happened Aug. 10 at around 2:30 p.m. when the teen was driving the tractor, an International Harvester MXM155, on Rainsburg Mountian Road (Route 3013) just north of Evitts Creek Road. The teen tried to make it through a left curve in the road only to find the brakes of the tractor weren’t working, according to the crash report.

State police report that the tractor left the road and crashed into a culvert and embankment. The teen was thrown from the tractor, suffering suspected serious injury. He was rushed to UPMC Western Maryland.

The current condition of the teen is unknown as of this writing.