Teen pronounced dead after two-car crash in Indiana County

INDIANA CO. Pa. (WTAJ) — A two-car crash that happened early Monday evening has left a 14-year-old dead after failing to use any kind of seatbelt or restraint while in the back seat, the Indiana County Coroner has announced.

The Chevy S10 that the boy was in was being driven by an 18-year-old when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Cherry Tree Road, Arcadia Road, and Moyer Road in Montgomery Township.

The Chevy S10 was then struck by a Chevrolet Arcadia. The impact to the driver’s side cause the S10 the roll onto the roof and then hit a utility pole.

There was severe damage to both vehicles.

Coroner Jerry Overman reports the autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15.