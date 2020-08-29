Teen killed in late night two vehicle crash in Bedford County

NAPIER TOWNSHIP, BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in Bedford say a 17-year-old was killed, and two other people were injured in a two vehicle crash Friday night in Bedford County.

The crash happened on 2300 block of Courtland Road in Napier Township, Bedford County just before 10:30 pm. Police say the teen was driving northbound on State Route 56 and swerved to avoid debris in the road, lost control and was struck by another car who was traveling southbound.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police. The driver and passenger in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. The driver was transported to Conemaugh Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police have not released the identity of the teen at this time.