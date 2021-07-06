Teen killed, 2 injured in fatal ATV crash

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 14-year-old Osceola Mills boy was killed and two other teenagers were injured in a fatal ATV crash in Clearfield County July 3.

According to state police, the crash happened around 3 a.m. Police said the boy was attempting to negotiate a downhill right-hand turn on Logan Road in Decatur Township when it went off the roadway and struck a tree.

The 14-year-old and his two passengers, a 15-year-old boy Osceola Mills and a 14-year-old girl from Philipsburg, were thrown from the ATV, according to police. The 14-year-old boy died at the scene and the two passengers were flown to UPMC Altoona for their injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released at this time. According to state police, the driver and passengers were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Columbia Volunteer Fire Company, Moshannon Valley EMS and Keith’s Towing assisted at the scene.