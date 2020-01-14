Teen in viral deer abuse video waives preliminary hearing

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — One of the teens in the viral deer abuse video waived his preliminary hearing Friday, according to documents.

Alex Smith, 18, of Brookville, was arraigned on Friday for charges stemming from a video posted to social media of him and one other teen kicking and abusing a wounded deer.

According to the criminal complaint, both Alex Smith, 18, and the 17-year-old admitted to everything caught on video.

Smith and the 17-year-old male are charged with two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, two felony counts of conspiracy to commit animal cruelty, and several other misdemeanor and summary charges.