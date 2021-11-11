Teen flown to Altoona hospital after buggy crashes with car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 19-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after he was hit by a car in his horse and buggy.

The crash happened on Nov.1 while turning onto Route 28 in Warsaw Township at the intersection of Eagles Nest Road. The 19-year-old reportedly failed to stop the buggy at the stop sign and was hit by a Pontiac traveling west on Rt 28. Both came to stop in opposing lanes of traffic.

The driver of the Pontiac had suspected minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital.

The 19-year-old, however, was flown to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries.