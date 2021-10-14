Teen faces possible DUI charges after crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen is facing charges after police say he crashed a car and reportedly admitted to drinking and possibly driving too fast.

Police were called to the one-car crash on Beechtree Road in Washington Township just after 1 a.m. Oct. 3. Once at the scene, they found a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old with unknown injuries. The driver reportedly told police that he may have been driving too fast and that he was drinking that night.

Both teens were taken to Penn Highlands for their injuries.

Charges are currently pending the results of the blood draw.