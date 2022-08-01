CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police.

The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at the crossing when a train hit the Chevy Cobalt, pushing it roughly 30 yards.

Rescue Hose and Ladder, Company 8, were quick to arrive on the scene where they had to pull out the driver who was trapped under the dash and unresponsive. The teen was then rushed to Eagles Ridge Golf Course where a landing was set up for Medevac 11 to fly them to UPMC Altoona with serious injuries.

Rescue 8-1, Engine Tanker 8-2, Medic 853, Medcom 8, and Attack 29 all responded. Company 8 was assisted by Mahaffey fire department, PA State Police Clearfield, STAT MedEvac, Curwensville Police Department, PennDOT, Clearfield County EMA and Pellas Towing & Recovery.