HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A teen is dead after a high-speed chase ended in a crash on Friday night, according to state police.

Around11:50 p.m. on Aug. 19, state police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by a 17-year-old for multiple traffic violations. The teen took off at a high rate of speed on SR 22, according to a press release.

The driver then turned onto Hartslog Valley Road and continued for several more miles. The chase continued through multiple townships, according to state police.

During the pursuit, the driver went off the north side of the road, hitting an embankment and two trees. The teen was ejected from the vehicle.

The teen was flown to UPMC Altoona for serious injuries and died on Sunday, according to state police.

State police noted that the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash which is currently under investigation.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The Huntingdon County District Attorney’s Office, Juniata Valley Fire and EMS assisted state police.