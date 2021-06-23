Teen charged in prank Bedford County Sheetz bomb threat

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Maryland teen was arrested after state police say he called in a fake bomb threat to a Bedford County Sheetz.

Troopers were notified of the threat on Sunday, June 20 at the Breezewood Sheetz store located along Lincoln Highway. After arriving on scene, the building was evacuated and secured. The Blair County Sheriff’s Office also responded and cleared the building with a K-9 unit.

While authorities were still on scene, a juvenile reportedly called the store and informed them the threat was a prank. State Police identified the caller as a 16-year-old male from Grantsville, Maryland.

The teen was subsequently arrested and charges are being filed through the juvenile probation system.